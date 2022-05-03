Ireland: Apostolic Nuncio Jude Okolo says goodbye to Swords Centre African Chaplaincy

Driving towards 1 Castleknock Close, Laurel lodge in his very modest car on Saturday April 30, Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Jude Okolo reportedly reflected on his time in the Irish State. His work as the Vatican ambassador to Ireland is now over and the future of his accomplishments stand tall.

He met members of the Catholic Men Organization Swords Centre in the African Chaplaincy Archdiocese of Dublin who had gathered to listen to him for the last time.

The senior Roman Catholic cleric called on all the members of the Catholic Men Organization to continue to look up to St Joseph as their Patron Saint. But there was one small thing, small but great! Two elderly Irish women who heard that the Papal Nuncio was in their neighborhood came to see him.

Archbishop Jude Okolo said a prayer for them and blessed the two women saying “Let the message of Divine Mercy always remain with you.”

Addressing the Papal Nuncio, the Chairman of the Catholic Men Organization Swords Centre Sir Dr Denis Chima said the Nuncio’s departure from Ireland is not a pit stop nor a comma but a continuation of his Christ mission in representing the Holy See.

The Holy Father Pope Francis on Sunday, May 1, appointed Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo the new Apostolic Nuncio to the Czech Republic.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai in Dublin