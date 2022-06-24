International Criminal Court: Ugandan war lord drops lawyer, hires Chief Charles Taku

Dominic Ongwen has parted ways with his lead counsel lawyer Krispus Auena Odongo.

Ongwen who is serving a 25-year jail term in Den Hague for committing atrocities in Uganda has hired Cameroonian-born Chief Charles Achalette Taku.

Chief Taku a prominent traditional ruler deep within the Lebialem constituency in Southern Cameroons has reportedly notified the International Criminal Court that he will be lead defence counsel for the remaining appeal proceedings.

By Enowtaku Ebanghatabi Christelle with files from Soft Power Uganda