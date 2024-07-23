Inside the CPDM Crime Syndicate: British American Tobacco appeal and Africa 24 liquidation

BAT Cameroun has condemned the expropriation of its land in the Bastos district of Yaoundé. The seizure was overseen by lands minister Henri Eyebe Ayissi, and several names linked to the president’s office have been cited.

In France, publishing company A Média, which runs news station Africa 24, has been summoned to appear before the Nanterre Commercial Court in the Paris suburbs on 4 June. The indebted company faces compulsory liquidation proceedings, five years after its takeover by the Cameroonian state.

At the heart of the intrigues at the troubled TV news station is the former owner of the group, Constant Nemale, who never strayed far from the channel.

Culled from Africa Intelligence