Indomitable Lions: Song unveils provisional squad for AFCON 2023 qualifier

Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song on Friday announced a 34-man provisional squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, which will kick off later in March.

The list contains four goalkeepers, 11 defenders, nine midfielders and 10 forwards.

Cameroon will host Namibia on March 23 and return to the match five days later in Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

Cameroon was pitted in Group C of the qualifiers along with Namibia, Kenya and Burundi.

The 34th edition of AFCON will take place in Cote D’Ivoire next year.

