Indomitable Lions: Rigobert Song unveils squad for pre-World Cup friendlies

Rigobert Song, head coach of Cameroon’s national team, announced on Friday a provisional list of 36 players for pre-FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 friendlies against South Korea and Uzbekistan.

The list contains four goalkeepers, 10 defenders, eight midfielders and 14 forwards. Two local players are included in the squad while midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is absent.

Cameroon will kick off their trip on September 23 against Uzbekistan in Goyang, a northern South Korea city, before they return to Seoul to play South Korea on September 27 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Cameroon has been drawn in Group G with Switzerland, Serbia and five-time world champions Brazil. The Indomitable Lions will kick off their group stage against Switzerland on November 24.

Source: Xinhuanet