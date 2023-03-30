In one year at the head of the Indomitable Lions, Rigobert Song has done worse than his predecessors. He has recorded only 3 victories in 12 games with the Cameroonian selection. A catastrophic record that makes a lot of noise in the country where many are calling for his departure.

Big favorite for these qualifiers, Cameroon have still not validated their ticket for the final phase of AFCON 2023, two days from the end. Worse, the Indomitable Lions are relegated to second place in Group C, capped by Namibia.

The Cameroonians were held in check by the Brave Warriors in Yaoundé (1-1). The Lions recorded a new disappointment, this time losing against their opponents in a relocated match in South Africa (1-2).

A new setback which brings back to the carpet the balance sheet of Rigobert Song on the Cameroonian bench while the coach of the Indomitable Lions recently celebrated his one year as coach of the A team.

Rigobert Song, 46, was appointed at the head of the Cameroonian national football team in March 2022. The former coach of the Olympic team has never been able to make his mark, despite his multiple unsuccessful attempts.

His disappointing coaching displays were characterized by persistent defeats that pushed Cameroon out of their usual standards.

Since he took office, the former central defender has taken part in twelve games, recording only three victories against Burundi, Algeria and Brazil, during the last World Cup.

Although no decision has yet been made regarding his future, it is likely that Rigobert Song will soon be forced out of office, if the situation remains as it is now.

Source: AfrikPage