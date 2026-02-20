Indomitable Lions: Four dual-nationals ready to switch allegiance

Cameroon national football team could be on the verge of bolstering its ranks, as four talented dual-nationality players have publicly expressed their desire to represent the Indomitable Lions.

While the Indomitable Lions will not feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the squad continues to attract interest from players eager to contribute to the national setup.

Among those seeking to don the green, red, and yellow jersey is Franco Tongya, a 23-year-old midfielder who currently plays for Gençlerbirliği FK in the Turkish Süper Lig. Tongya, who also holds Italian nationality, has chosen Cameroon as his international destination and is keen to make an impact on the national stage.

Oliver Kamdem, a right-back with French and Cameroonian nationality, has similarly declared his ambition to play for the Indomitable Lions. Kamdem, who currently represents Levski Sofia in Bulgaria, sees international duty with Cameroon as a key milestone in his career.

Defensive reinforcements are also in sight, with Lilian Njoh, a left-back playing for Servette FC, openly expressing his desire to commit to Cameroon despite being born in France.

Adding attacking depth, Yonis Njoh, a 22-year-old striker at Viborg FF, has also signaled his intention to represent the Indomitable Lions, completing a promising quartet of prospective talents.

The willingness of these four players to commit to Cameroon underscores the enduring appeal and competitive potential of the national team, even as it prepares for competitions beyond the World Cup. Their arrival could provide fresh energy, versatility, and international experience to a squad aiming to maintain its stature on the African football scene.

Source: Africasoccer