Indomitable Lions: Eto’o fires Marc Brys

Belgian football technician Marc Brys has been sacked by the President of the Francophone dominated Cameroon Football Federation some few weeks after his controversial managerial appointment.

Brys signed for Cameroon but tension between the Minister of Sports and the FECAFOOT boss Samuel Eto’o has brought an abrupt end to his spell as manager of the Indomitable Lions.

Brys was replaced by Martin Ndtoungou who has now been tasked with preparing the team for the 2026 World cup qualifiers against Cape Verde and Angola.

FECAFOOT have stated they feel now is the right time to make a change.

By Rita Akana