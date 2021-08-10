“Independence of Southern Cameroons a reality, will materialize soon and very soon”

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government says the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and the final collapse of the Biya Francophone crime syndicate in French Cameroun is not just an aspiration, but a reality, which will materialize soon and very soon.

Dabney Yerima made the remarks in separate meetings on Sunday with members of the Ambazonia war cabinet and heads of Ground Zero operations.

During the meetings, Vice President Yerima congratulated all Southern Cameroons Self Defense groups on their achievements in countering La Republique du Cameroun aggression against the people of Southern Cameroons, saying, “In view of undeniable realities in Ground Zero, the leadership of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government believes that Buea is now on sight and the fall of the 88-year-old French Cameroun butcher is imminent.”

Yerima said the balance of power has shifted in favour of Ambazonia Restoration Forces adding that the Amba fighters were now more powerful and will achieve a victory beyond just a military triumph.

Biya and his French Cameroun political elites launched a brutal military campaign against Southern Cameroonians four years ago following a peaceful protest against decades of political and economic marginalization.

According to the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, more than thirty-five thousand Southern Cameroonians have been killed in the Francophone dominated army offensive, including women and children. Scores of innocent civilians have also been wounded including the destruction of more than 400 villages.

Elsewhere in his remark, Yerima said only unity can speed up the journey to Buea. He emphasized that strengthening Amba fighters through the Big Rubbergun Project is a strategy that should never be stopped.

By Chi Prudence Asong