3 Cameroon gov’t soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack

At least three soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram attack in Cameroon’s Far North region, security and local sources said on Monday.

One militant of the terror group was also killed in the overnight attack on a military outpost in Sagme, a locality of the region.

A military official, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua that the terrorists attempted to dislodge troops in the town, located about 343 kilometers south of Maroua, capital of Far North region.

Boko Haram militants had in the pasted attempted to seize Sagme, which sits near the borders with Nigeria and Chad, but they were repelled by government forces.

In July, militants raided a military outpost in the town, killing eight soldiers, according to the Cameroon army.

