US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has forced the immediate retirement of Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, amid a deepening crisis within the US military establishment over the failed war against Iran.

The abrupt ouster of the 41st Army chief of staff came on Thursday, amid a sweeping purge of senior US commanders, widely seen as a desperate attempt to deflect blame for Washington’s string of strategic defeats in its war of aggression against Iran.

A Pentagon official told The Hill newspaper that Hegseth personally ordered General George to step down and retire without delay.

The move was later confirmed by the Pentagon, which issued a statement through chief spokesperson Sean Parnell: “The Department of War is grateful for General George’s decades of service to our nation. We wish him well in his retirement.”

George, who assumed the top Army post in September 2023 after Senate confirmation, had previously served as vice chief of staff. A West Point graduate commissioned in 1988, he participated in the US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan — wars that ultimately failed to achieve Washington’s regional domination objectives.

Since taking office, Hegseth, a warmonger, has fired more than a dozen high-ranking officers, including Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Slife, Defense Intelligence Agency head Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti.

Earlier this year, Hegseth also ordered the dismissal of one of Army Secretary Dan Driscoll’s top advisers, Col. David Butler, a former spokesperson for Gen. Mark Milley.

Independent observers view the purge in the US military as direct fallout from the United States’ inability to impose its will in the face of Iran’s resolute defense of its sovereignty in the face of the imposed war.

Washington’s repeated military and intelligence setbacks have triggered a blame game inside the Pentagon. George, closely tied to the Biden administration’s policies, has become a convenient scapegoat for the Trump administration’s failed policies amid the war against Iran.

The timing of the ouster is particularly telling. It follows months of escalating US-Israeli provocations against Iran, all of which have ended in strategic embarrassment for the aggressors.

Iran’s precise and proportionate retaliatory strikes, including its historic missile and drone operations, have demonstrated the futility of Washington’s military posturing and exposed the fragility of US command structures built on outdated assumptions of unchallenged hegemony.

Meanwhile, Hegseth has moved quickly to install a loyalist in George’s place. The Army’s current chief of staff, Gen. Christopher LaNeve previously served as Hegseth’s own military aide.

The appointment of a personal confidant underscores the politicization of the US military, now being reshaped not for genuine reform but to mask the consequences of the failed war of aggression against Iran, which began on February 28 with the assassination of top Iranian leaders.

In retaliation, Iran’s armed forces have launched multiple waves of missile and drone strikes targeting US and Israeli military positions across the region.

Trump fires Pam Bondi as Attorney General

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday, removing America’s top law enforcement officer after privately venting his frustrations for months over her handling of the Epstein files and her failed efforts to prosecute his political enemies.

In a social media post, Trump said he was replacing Ms. Bondi with Todd Blanche, her deputy, on an interim basis.

Source: Press TV