Hamilton roars to sprint race victory for Ferrari before Piastri takes China GP pole

Lewis Hamilton roared to his maiden win in Ferrari red in the Chinese GP sprint on Saturday but the man he beat — McLaren’s Oscar Piastri — later scored his first-ever pole position in main race qualifying.

Piastri will be joined on the front row for Sunday’s 56-lap race by the Mercedes of George Russell after a thrilling day of action at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Hamilton was only fifth in qualifying but the day already belonged to the seven-time world champion.

The 40-year-old controlled the 19-lap sprint race from pole to take the chequered flag in only his second weekend for Ferrari.

It added a sprint victory to his record six grands prix triumphs in Shanghai.

Hamilton was greeted by a crescendo of cheers from the massed fans, who unfurled huge banners displaying his number 44.

“That is a really, really special weekend so far,” the Englishman told reporters.

“China and Shanghai has always been really good to me since my first race here back in 2007. It’s a track that I really do love driving on.

“It’s hard to put into words what it feels like.”

Hamilton later said that Ferrari had altered his car’s set-up for qualifying.

“We made some changes,” Hamilton said.

“Nothing major, but the car was really hard to drive. It wasn’t hugging the road.”

Hamilton enjoyed clean air out in front of the pack during the sprint, but it was clear that tyre degradation was high for any cars trying to follow those in front closely.

“I don’t know how that will affect the pace for tomorrow,” said Hamilton, who will start on the third row alongside teammate Charles Leclerc.

“Everyone showed today it was really difficult to follow.”

The second row for Sunday’s main race will be filled by Piastri’s teammate and championship leader Lando Norris and world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

‘It means a lot’

Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli, Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon completed the top 10.

“It means a lot,” said Piastri of his first grand prix pole position.

“We’ve been close a few times now. To have the first grand prix pole it did mean a bit more.

“Pretty pumped to be honest, I’ve worked hard for it,” added the Australian, who was running second in his home race a week ago before a late spin.

“The start of the season has been strong, just obviously the result in Melbourne was a shame, but I feel like I’ve been doing a good job otherwise.”

Russell was ecstatic to get on the front row alongside Piastri.

“Feels incredible to be honest,” said the Englishman.

“Did something totally different on that last lap and it all came together.”

Norris finally found some pace after coming eighth in the sprint.

“I’m always disappointed if I’m not on pole but Oscar deserves it today,” said Norris, who won the season-opener in Australia last week.

Verstappen, who is chasing a fifth consecutive world championship, said he may need the front-runners to retire to have a chance in Sunday’s race.

“We are not fast enough. It was tough. But we are working on it and trying to do better,” said the Red Bull driver.

“I feel comfortable, confident, but sometimes my input is not what I’m getting back from the car and that makes it quite difficult to nail every corner.”

His rookie teammate Liam Lawson continued his terrible start to life at Red Bull after crashing in Melbourne.

The New Zealander could not get his tyres working and for the second day running was last in qualifying.

“It’s just really tough, honestly,” said a downcast Lawson. “I just need to get on top of it.”

Esteban Ocon will start 11th followed by Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz.

Then come Pierre Gasly, Oliver Bearman, Jack Doohan, Gabriel Bortoleto and Lawson.

