GICAM condemns ‘abuses’ by agents of the Ministry of Commerce

Business association GICAM has expressed frustration over frequent inspections conducted by agents of the Ministry of Commerce.

In a statement released on August 23, GICAM President Célestin Tawamba said members had complained of “irregular seals and exorbitant fines” imposed by some ministry agents.

Following a meeting with ministry officials, GICAM urged businesses to report any such incidents to the association. The Ministry of Commerce has pledged to “clean up control practices.”

The ministry acknowledged that businesses have raised concerns about the number of inspections. However, it also noted that many businesses are not complying with regulations and opt to pay bribes rather than meet required standards.

