General No Pity reserves right to use all means to counter the Francophone dominated army

The Chairman and Editor-In-Chief of the Cameroon Concord News Group says Ambazonia Restoration Forces in Ground Zero now headed by General No Pity reserve the right to explore all means to protect the people of Southern Cameroons and the Ambazonian homeland, and to counter the so-called Cameroon government army that Biya and his gang have deployed to Southern Cameroons.

“General No Pity and all Self Defense Forces have the right to use all means that would yield positive results as Southern Cameroonians strive for freedom, independence and liberation. Our people should not accept diktats that advance French Cameroun and by extrapolation France’s economic and political interest in Southern Cameroons and undermines British Southern Cameroons independence and freedom and the struggle against occupation,” Cameroon Concord News Group Chairman Soter Agbaw-Ebai said at a gathering of Southern Cameroonians in London on Wednesday.

He added, “Southern Cameroonians should also not allow any French Cameroun hostilities against our people directed by the Beti and Ewondo ethnic groups to go unpunished. Southern Cameroonians: man and woman, boy and girl, old and young must be strong and prepared to take on challenges at self defense levels.”

The Concord Group Chairman hailed the performance of Vice President Dabney Yerima of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government and the emergence of General No Pity as a blessing for both the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and the resistance front.

“Thanks to the firm and courageous position of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, its supporters and advocates of Southern Cameroons independence and dignity, the Francophone arrogance and military expedition in now crumbling” our senior political man said.

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai went on to say that the actions of the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime do not correlate at all with morality and humanity, and that Yaoundé does not work for justice as it has been evident in Southern Cameroons.

By Isong Asu in London