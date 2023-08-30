Gabon: Disgraced Ali Bongo abandons French language calls on people to ‘make noise’ in English

Gabon’s ex- president called on his citizens to “make noise” after a coup attempt in the Central African country, saying he was speaking from detention in his residence.

Ali Bongo Ondimba appeared in a video sat in a chair with a book shelf behind him. It was his first public appearance since soldiers took to state TV.

The disgraced and frustrated Bongo, who championed French interest in Africa spoke but in English and begged for help.