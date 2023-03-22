French Cameroun: Mine blast kills four soldiers, Injures several in Far North

Four Cameroon government soldiers were killed and several others, including two civilians, were injured by a highway bomb in Amchide and Sabon Gari in the Far North region, where Boko Haram militants are active, military told Cameroon Intelligence Report Wednesday.

We gathered that a BIR patrol vehicle hit a mine on the main road linking Amchide and Sabon Gari. A bike rider and one resident were also caught in the blast.

“Four soldiers died in the explosion and many others were badly injured while two civilians were also injured,” our source said.

Cameroon government military leadership in the Far North region accused Boko Haram militants of planting the bomb.

Yaoundé did not immediately respond to a request for official comment.

Boko Haram has launched several attacks in and around the Far North region, targeting troops loyal to the Biya Francophone regime.

By Nelly Epupa with files from Rita Akana