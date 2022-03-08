French Cameroun Leadership Crisis: Biya gives green light for Cup finals after eight months of waiting

PWD of Bamenda and Astres of Douala are now poised to move to Yaoundé to stage the finals of the Cup of Cameroon.

The 89-year-old French Cameroun dictator Paul Biya reportedly rubber-stamped the choice of the venue and the presiding CPDM official.

The finals will hold at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaoundé, and will be presided over by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

After eight months of waiting, the Cameroon Cup finals will be played on Sunday, March 13, 2022 following a correspondence from the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh to the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh stated “I have the honor to inform you that the President of the Republic has given his high approval for the holding of the 2020-2021 edition of the final of the Cameroon Football Cup on Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 15H at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Sports Stadium in Yaoundé.”

By Rita Akana