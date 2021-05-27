French Cameroun: Douala holds economic forum

A forum, dubbed “Douala Economic Forum,” the first of its kind, opened on Monday in Cameroon’s commercial hub of Douala.

About 100 entrepreneurs, scholars, and government officials gathered for the event, which focused on topics including transportation, health, Internet, education, real estate, and public welfare.

While opening the forum, Douala city mayor Roger Mbassa Ndine said it intended to encourage local entrepreneurs and attract foreign investors in the city that is inhabited by over four million people.

“The forum gives us the opportunity to design a futuristic transportation and development plan for the city. The conclusions from experts and discussions during the forum should help us have a clear defined blueprint for the city’s development,” Ndine said.

Speakers at the forum stressed the importance of collaboration between state-owned enterprises, private enterprises, and foreign enterprises, as well as coordination between public and private sectors.

Organizers said, the forum will become an annual event in the city.

