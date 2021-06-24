French Cameroun: Cement shipment masquerading as United Nations delivery seized
Two cement trucks masquerading as belonging to a United Nations agency have been seized by customs officials in French Cameroun.
The smugglers were pretending to be transporting food and pharmaceutical products in transit to Chad, according the Ecofin Agency.
The cement is believed to have originated from Nigeria. The operation by customs authorities was part of the ongoing Halcomi (halte au commerce illicite) initiative.