France outclasses Russia as Cameroon’s leading wheat supplier

France has emerged as Cameroon’s leading wheat supplier, ahead of Russia which has seen its supplies shrink by 65 per cent, per data published by the country’s statistics agency.

Russia as late as 2020 was Cameroon’s largest supplier with 396,000 tons but the figure slumped to 138,000 last year.

Cameroonian wheat buyers according to the data, due to the U.S and western sanctions on Moscow turned to France with 2022 imports valued at around $130 million for 292,500 tons, accounting for an increase of 30 percent of overall imports.

Argentina also outclasses Russia as it ranks second, representing 16 per cent of the overall imports for a value of $65 million. The agency figures also show that the central African country also imported wheat from Poland, Canada, U.S., Estonia, Germany, Uruguay and Ukraine.

Imports from Ukraine stand at 19,000 tons for a value of $8.2 million.

Despite the decline, Russia ranks third.

Source: North Africa Post