France: First Lady caught on video slapping President Macron

France’s First Lady has been caught on video slapping French President Emmanuel Macron in the face upon their arrival at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Numerous videos of the incident, which went viral over the weekend, show Brigitte Macron pushing the French president in the face as the hatch opens. Macron then pauses, turns to face outside the plane, and flashes a smile and waves, before moving out of frame just before the couple gets off the presidential plane.

Initial reports said the multiple videos showing the shocking incident were fakes. However, it was later confirmed that the incident caught on world cameras was real, with reports saying the couple had been arguing earlier.

The Elysee Palace claimed the couple were “having a laugh.” Macron himself said he and his wife were simply “horsing around.”

His wife, who belongs to a wealthy aristocratic family, opened the doors for Macron’s miraculous rise to power.

She is Macron’s former teacher and 24 years his senior. Macron met Brigitte when he was just 15 years old. Macron was a student and a classmate of Brigitte’s daughter. Macron’s former teacher got divorced from her husband in January 2006 and married Macron the next year.

Unbeknownst to most people, Brigitte hails from a covert world of French politics and power, almost hidden from the public. In a short while after his marriage to her, the French nation and the international community witnessed one of the most astonishing rises to power.

Political analysts say the young Macron’s incredible rise would have been almost impossible without her connections to people in high places.

Source: Press TV