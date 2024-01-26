Former US President Trump ordered to pay $83m in damages in defamation trial

The jury has reached a decision in Donald Trump’s defamation trial brought by the writer E Jean Carroll

Trump has been ordered to pay a total of $83.3m (£65.6m) – made up of $18.3m in compensation damages and $65m in punitive damages

Trump was in court on Friday for closing arguments – but was not in the room when the verdict was read out

A jury in a previous civil fraud trial found Carroll was sexually abused by Trump in the 1990s, but this case is about comments he made in 2019 while he was president

A judge ruled Trump’s statements were defamatory and the jury is now deciding how much Trump must pay in damages.

Source: BBC