Football: Samuel Eto’o elected as new president of Cameroon Football Federation

The FC Barcelona and Inter Milan legend has been voted as the new president of the Cameroon Football Federation (CFF).

Former Cameroon international Samuel Eto’o is the new boss of the West African nation’s football governing body after winning the 2021 FECAFOOT General elections held on Saturday.

The 40-year-old defeated incumbent Seidou Mbombo Njoya in the FECAFOOT president elections which took place at the Monte Febe Hotel in Yaounde.

Eto’o is the all-time top scorer of Cameroon with 56 goals in 118 matches.

The role as football chief in the country set to host January’s Africa Cup of Nations became vacant when the incumbent Seidou Mbombo Njoya saw his tenure canceled by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Cameroon will host the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations from January 9 to February 7, 2022.

