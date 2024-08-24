Football: Leicester sign Palace forward Ayew for £5m

Leicester have signed Ghana forward Jordan Ayew on a two-year contract from Crystal Palace in a deal worth an initial £5m.

Ayew, who has spent the past six years at Palace since initially joining on loan in 2018, will boost the Foxes’ attacking options.

He made 212 appearances for Palace, scoring 23 goals, and was a second-half substitute in their 2-1 defeat by Brentford on Sunday.

The 32-year-old – whose fee could rise to £8m including add-ons – joins Oliver Skipp as a new signing at the King Power Stadium, with the midfielder arriving from Tottenham for £20m earlier this week.

Leicester boss Steve Cooper had made it clear he was looking to add more forward options to his squad.

“I’m very happy to be here and I’m proud. I want to thank the club as they fought hard to bring me here – it happened quickly and I’m so happy to be here,” Ayew said.

“As a player, when you hear that the manager wants you, it just makes you want to come and work under him and to try to improve.

“Even though I’m 32, as a player you always want to learn and improve. I’m here to work hard and help the team achieve their targets.”

Promoted Leicester drew 1-1 with Spurs in their first game of the Premier League season on Monday, with Jamie Vardy scoring the equaliser.

The Foxes travel to Fulham for their next league match on Saturday (15:00 BST).

