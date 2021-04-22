Football: Idriss Kameni joins Song in Djibouti

Cameroon international Carlos Idriss Kameni appears set to join countryman Alex Song in Djibouti after reportedly signing for newly-crowned champions Arta Solar 7.

Following a two-year hiatus from football, which followed a spell with Turkish giants Fenerbahce, ex-Espanyol and Malaga shot-stopper Kameni appears set to return to the game after being announced as a new Arta Solar 7 player by countryman Song.

“Welcome to the Arta Solar family, my dad Carlos Kameni,” Song shared on his official Instagram account, alongside an image of himself and the veteran ‘keeper.

According to Marca, the 37-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Astra, who secured their first-ever domestic league title this season, and will join fellow ex-Cameroon stars Song and Dany Nounkeu on the club’s books.

Kameni, who won 73 caps for the Indomitable Lions, is expected to officially join the Djiboutian side ahead of next season where he will play a key role in helping the club navigate its maiden CAF Champions League campaign.

He is the latest high-profile player from the continent to make a return to African football in recent weeks after Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa signed for former club Kano Pillars on a short-term deal for the remainder of the season.

Kameni made his debut for the national team in 2001 and was part of the squads that famously won the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations and ended as runners-up to France in the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Source: Kickoff






