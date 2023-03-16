Football: Gianni Infantino re-elected FIFA president

Gianni Infantino has referenced Rwanda’s hardship in recovering from a genocide, which saw an estimated 800,000 people murdered, when discussing his campaign to become FIFA president in 2016.

Infantino was speaking at the FIFA electoral congress in Rwanda’s capital of Kigali where he was re-elected for another four-year term after running unopposed. And while he will view the result as confirmation of his popularity, his opening speech is the latest example of his bizarre and often controversial style.

Ahead of the World Cup in Qatar last year, the 52-year-old attacked his critics in a rambling hour-long speech in which he declared: “Today I feel Qatari, Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel [like] a migrant worker.”

Source: Mirror.co.uk