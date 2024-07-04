Football: An ‘honour’ for Mbappe to play against Ronaldo at Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappe said Thursday it would be “an honour” to play against his boyhood hero Cristiano Ronaldo when France and Portugal meet in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 in Hamburg on Friday.

“It is an honour. Everyone knows about my admiration for Cristiano,” France captain Mbappe, 25, told reporters on the eve of the game.

Growing up, Mbappe famously decorated his bedroom wall with pictures of Ronaldo and was introduced to the Portuguese superstar at Real Madrid’s training ground when the Spanish club tried to sign him as a young teenager.

“I have got to know him over time. We are still in contact. He still tries to follow my career,” Mbappe said.

Ronaldo, 39 and now playing club football in Saudi Arabia, has admitted this European Championship is set to be his last, which means Mbappe could knock him out of the competition for the final time.

“It is an honour but it doesn’t matter what has happened before or will happen in the future,” added Mbappe, who will follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps as he joins Real after the tournament in Germany.

“He remains a legend of the game but we hope to win tomorrow and take a step closer to the final.”

Source: AFP