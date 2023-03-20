Flood kills at least two in southern Cameroons

At least two people have been killed after torrential rains triggered flash floods in Buea, the chief town of Cameroon’s Southwest region, local authorities said Sunday.

According to David Mafani Namange, mayor of Buea council, the flood was triggered by several hours of heavy rain Saturday which carried away cars and debris and inundated the basement and ground floors of some buildings, turning roads into rivers.

At least 10 people were receiving treatment in hospitals in the town after sustaining injuries from the disaster.

Source: Xinhua News Agency