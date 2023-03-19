Buea Flooding: Ambazonia Interim Gov’t accused Biya Francophone regime of hiding

The Biya Francophone dominated regime in Yaoundé has been accused of hiding following the flooding crisis across Buea and Limbe in Southern Cameroons.

In a recent statement made public by the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government, Dabney Yerima branded the French Cameroun administration as an exploitative regime that goes hiding during emergencies in Southern Cameroons.

Vice President Dabney Yerima said in the press release that Southern Cameroonians should work flat out to help people in Ground Zero.

Here is the VP’s statement

Fellow Ambazonians,

On the 17th of March 2023, torrential rains in our capital city of Buea, led to enormous destruction of lives and properties. We are in the darkest moments of our history as a people. We are often placed between the great impact of occasional occurrence of natural disasters and constant man-made-disasters like the genocidal actions and ethnic cleansing meted on us by Paul Biya’s savage regime. Our thoughts and prayers go to the bereaved families, the injured and those affected socially, economically, and psychologically. Together, we shall profoundly overcome these dark moments in our history.

Because of the governing French Cameroun government’s inability to engage in town planning and their corrupt political system, they allow our people to build in high-risk areas and those areas are now disaster zones. Internally displaced persons from the countryside are being disproportionately impacted. To this vicious French Cameroun regime, the lives and wellbeing of Ambazonians do not matter. The well-being of our people indeed matter and this is the time for all Ambazonians to rally in solidarity. Those in Ground Zero need our support!

As we continue to work hard in our quest for a free Federal Republic of Ambazonia, we must also forge ahead with the creation of strong institutions which will serve and protect our interest during this fourth Industrial revolution which is changing the world rapidly. Our vision for a new Ambazonia is huge. The Ambazonia of tomorrow will have smart cities, smart homes, solid transport infrastructures, effective disaster management mechanisms making sure that disasters will not occur again and even if they do, we will have an efficient disaster management department that will handle disasters by providing humanitarian aid to those affected.

We need each other more than ever before because for six decades we have been over exploited by French Cameroun and we must rise to take back our homeland and develop it.

I call on everyone to support the victims of the flood. The department of health and social services will work with others on the ground to provide support to victims of the flood in a manner that does not expose them to be targeted by French Cameroun military or government officials.

Comrade Dabney Yerima

Vice President Federal Republic of Ambazonia