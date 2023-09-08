Fire engulfs Yaoundé City Hall amid fears of a military coup

A fire erupted at Yaoundé 6 City Council building in the Acacia district on Friday, September 8, as rumors of a military take over continued throughout Cameroon.

Local media reported that investigations were still going on and it is unclear what actually started the fire. Yaoundé firefighters responded quickly, but despite their efforts, the fire at this significant government building proved difficult to put out.

Reacting to the news, the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government, Dabney Yerima told Cameroon Concord News that “Biya’s tribal initiated criminal arson burning men, women, children, homes, and other structures in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia. They taught people the art of criminal arson and getting away with it. And since then it is a thriving business everywhere. No one should complain. What goes round comes round.”

Also commenting on the situation in Yaoundé, renowned Southern Cameroons academic Professor Carlson Anyangwe said “I should think the people there are deeply fed up and angry with tyranny and state banditry. The looting and plundering fossil man at the highest level of power has been there, worse than George Orwell’s Big Brother in 1984. He has been there for over half a century with nothing to show except continuing bloody torture and oppression. But those Camerounese people have been so castrated and terrorized that they cannot even lift a finger. They are even afraid of their own shadows. I pity them” Anyangwe concluded.

