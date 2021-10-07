FIFA World Cup: Biya regime to permit 10,000 fans into qualifier against Mozambique

Cameroon will allow up to 10,000 fans to attend World Cup qualifier between Cameroon and Mozambique, according to the Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

“The Confederation of African Football has exceptionally permitted 10,000 spectators (to watch the match). Tickets are available for sale,” Kombi said in a statement on Tuesday and stressed that COVID-19 guidelines instituted by CAF and FIFA must be respected in the stadium.

The game is scheduled to take place at Japoma Stadium in the economic hub of Douala on Friday, Oct. 8. The ground has a capacity of 50,000.

Cameroonian football has been played behind closed doors since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The Central African nation is also getting set to host Africa’s biggest football event, Africa Cup of Nations from January 9 to February 6 next year.

Source: Xinhuanet