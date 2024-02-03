FIFA set to open investigation on Samuel Eto’o match fixing and threat charges

Cameroon’s football legend Samuel Eto’o has been accused of making threats and match-fixing, with the Barcelona legend’s file sent for investigation to the FIFA Ethics Committee.

Former Barça striker and current President of the Cameroonian Football Federation, has been accused of match-fixing and paying someone to make threats.

According to a report by The Athletic, Samuel Eto’o is facing serious allegations outlined in a file sent to FIFA’s Ethics Committee. The current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation is accused of match-fixing, spreading false information, making threats, inciting violence, and ‘abuse of power.’

Source: India Today