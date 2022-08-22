FIFA 2022 World Cup: Rigobert Song to watch Ghana v Brazil friendly game

Cameroon Football Association boss, Samuel Eto’o has hinted that Cameroon coaches and scouts will attend Ghana’s international friendly against Brazil scheduled next month.

The West African country who are four times champions will face the five-time World Champions in a friendly game as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Indomitable Lions have been drawn in Group G alongside Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland in the global showpiece.

However, Cameroon will face Cameroon in the final group game on December 2, 2022.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based radio station Joy FM on Ghana’s friendly lineup against Brazil, Samuel Eto’o hinted that the technical team will be keeping an eye on that game.

“I believe one of Cameroon’s coaches will watch Ghana vs Brazil friendly anticipate and know what to expect,” the former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward said.

Samuel Eto’o is currently in Ghana for ambassadorial activities for Qatar ahead of the World Cup.

Source: ModernGhana