Federal Republic of Ambazonia: Yerima pays tribute to martyrs, Manyu commander

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government on Monday paid glowing tribute to Southern Cameroons martyrs, including the Manyu Amba commander killed in Afab village in Eyumojock, for contributing to the liberation of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia from La Republique du Cameroun.

Dabney Yerima reportedly told the Ambazonia war cabinet that Yaoundé was losing its grip on Southern Cameroons.

Yerima singled out the Manyu commander for his huge contributions in his last days towards the Southern Cameroons struggle saying the people of Ambazonia will not just smile one day but will cry out of joy saying thank you to all martyrs.

Vice President Yerima said liberating the Federal Republic of Ambazonia will be the Interim Government greatest accomplishment and a constant reminder of the murderousness, barbarity of French Cameroun, which pretends to be normal, decent nation.

Dabney Yerima said through armed resistance the Federal Republic of Ambazonia will be able to take back its rights and freedom, and not wait for any special status or decentralization.

The Southern Cameroons liberation, Yerima pointed out was not a walk down the street but the result of blood, tears, and fingers hitting the triggers against the French Cameroun enemy.

After paying rich tribute to the martyrs, he said he would thank all the prisoners including President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides who are enduring the suffering of imprisonment in French Cameroun and Southern Cameroons refugees in Nigeria, Ghana and Equatorial Guinea.

By Chi Prudence Asong