Beti Assomo, Atanga Nji likely behind attack that killed 20 Southern Cameroonians in Nigeria

The head of Ambazonia Intelligence Units in Ground Zero says the Francophone Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense Beti Assomo and the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji likely ordered the attack inside Nigeria that killed 20 Southern Cameroonians on Sunday night.

“The Francophone dominated Cameroon government army are known to have previously conducted several indirect fire attack of this scale against Southern Cameroons refugees in Nigeria,” the Ambazonia Department of Foreign Affairs quoting the Intelligence chief said on Monday morning.

Despite fleeing their homeland ever since the war started in 2017, the Ambazonia Interim Government says Francophone army soldiers deployed to Southern Cameroons continues its attacks against Southern Cameroons refugees in Nigeria.

The Ambazonia Department of Foreign Affairs says 14 additional refugees were wounded during the Cameroon government army attack in the Boki Community Local Government Area of Rivers State.

By Isong Asu