FECAFOOT secures CFAF4.2 billion to develop local football

FECAFOOT has signed a performance contract for the Forward FIFA 3.0 programs, which runs from 2023 to 2026. The signature was announced, in a press briefing, by President Samuel Eto’o.

Under that contract, Fecafoot will receive the sum of $6.5 million (about CFAF4.2 billion). $3 million (nearly CFAF2 billion) will be spent on infrastructure and $3.5 million (just over CFAF2.2 billion) will go to FECAFOOT’s operations. “We will be able to build local stadiums,” said Samuel Eto’o Fils.

The FECAFOOT president also expressed his ambition to see some of the funds dedicated to operations being invested in the construction of local stadiums. He indicated that he will submit the request to FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, when they meet, in a few days, in Australia.

According to Eto’o Fils, thanks to this envelope, Fecafoot will enable young players, who cannot necessarily show their talent in large stadiums such as Japoma (Douala) or Olembe (Yaoundé), to play in well-equipped local stadiums. This is fully in line with the objective of the FIFA Foward program. As stated on the FIFA website, the aim of that program is “to improve the way we develop and support football across the globe so that football can reach its potential in every single country, and everyone who wants to take part can do so without barriers.”

Last January, FIFA launched the third cycle of the FIFA Forward program. To enter this cycle, an audit of the previous cycle’s management is required. FIFA auditors were in Cameroon for several weeks. Following this audit, Cameroon was admitted to the list for the new cycle.

Source: Business in Cameroon