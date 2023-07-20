CPDM Crime Syndicate: Lamido of Maroua dies aged 65

El Hadj Bakary Bouba, the Lamido of Maroua, in the Far North region passed away at the Yaoundé General Hospital following an illness, according to corroborating sources. He was 65 years old and had been on the throne of the lamidat for 20 years.

The late monarch was known for his involvement in the social and economic life of the region. According to state broadcasting corporation CRTV, “he played a decisive role in the fight against insecurity and agro-pastoral conflicts in the Far North.”

A member of the ruling party CPDM, El Hadj Bakary Bouba was one of its representatives on the Far North Regional Council. His political involvement had often been at the heart of controversy when this senior traditional chief became a threat to his political opponents.

El Hadj Bakary Bouba was also renowned for his role in promoting culture and youth. His remains are expected to be buried today in Maroua, per traditional Muslim rites.

Source: Business in Cameroon