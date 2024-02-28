FECAFOOT: Rigobert Song gets fired!

After two years at the head of the Indomitable Lions as the Manager, Rigobert Song, has been sacked due to poor performance.

In a release issued by the sports minister, Song was advised that at the end of his deal on 29 February 2024, his contract will not be renewed.

Song helped qualify the Lions for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after beating Algeria and also helped the country’s national team to qualify for the 2023 AfCON in Côte d’Ivoire but the national team’s performance at both events was dismal at best.

Song will therefore be unemployed as from tomorrow 29 February 2024. However he has a talent for dancing and a penchant for fashion. He can deploy his efforts and talents to dancing and fashion to keep himself busy.

See press release issued by the country’s ministry of sports.

By Haggai Fung Achuo in Yaounde