FECAFOOT excludes Nathan Douala from play-offs for double identity

Thunderclap in Cameroon. The Cameroon Football Federation has excluded 62 players from the Elite One for double identity. The presence of Wilfried Nathan Douala on the list came as a surprise to the Cameroonian public.

The Victoria United midfielder allegedly falsified his age and was not born on June 15, 2006. However, Nathan Douala was selected for the AFCON 2023 by Rigobert Song. At 17, he was even the youngest player in the tournament. Excluded players can also lodge a complaint with Fecafoot.

Sportsnews Africa