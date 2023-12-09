FECAFOOT Crisis: Release of an indictment of Samuel Eto’o in book

Samuel Eto’o was clearly unaware of the publication of a book dedicated to the first two years of his presidency at the head of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), written by journalist Jean-Bruno Tagne, who was once his campaign manager.

The title, “L’arnaque” (“The scam”), is quite evocative and should make the former captain and striker of the Indomitable Lions sit up and take notice.

In it, the author discusses the campaign, Eto’o’s first two years and the broken promises, the numerous affairs that have rocked the body, the organization of competitions, as well as FECAFOOT governance and the “very personal” exercise of power. The interested party’s reaction should not be long in coming…

Source: Sports news africa