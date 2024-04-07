Fabio Cannavaro, Peseiro shortlisted by FECAFOOT to lead Indomitable Lions

Former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is one of three coaches, who have been shortlisted to take over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The other coaches are Herve Renard and Fabio Cannavaro.

This was contained in a memo sent by FECAFOOT to the Cameroonian sports ministry dated March 12, 2024.

It has been reported that Peseiro has demanded for a salary of about 1.5 Million Euros a year (more than 100,000 Euros a month).

Peseiro led the Super Eagles past Cameroon 2-0 in the knockout rounds of the recent AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

Cameroon have been embroiled in a controversy over the appointment of a new coach after the Sports Ministry appointed the Belgian Marc Brys to replace Rigobert Song as he is more affordable.

However, the FECAFOOT headed by Samuel Eto’o Fils have since countered this announcement.

The FECAFOOT emergency committee has now ordered Eto’o to name a new coach within 72 hours.

Source: Score Nigeria