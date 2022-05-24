Existing Yaoundé system is rooted in marginalization and exploitation of Southern Cameroonians

A Southern Cameroons academic Dr Patrick Ayuk says the oppressed people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia both at home and abroad must fight till the last man standing to overturn the existing French backed French Cameroun system which is rooted in marginalization and exploitation of Southern Cameroons.

Dr Patrick Ayuk who also moonlights as a senior adviser to Vice President Dabney Yerima made the remark during a phone conversation with Cameroon Concord News on Monday while commenting on the successful boycott of May 20th in the entire Southern Cameroons.

“What we are seeing today in Yaoundé are concerted efforts to continue making the oppressed people of Southern Cameroons slaves of the Francophone system. The so-called Anglophone members of government in Yaoundé deserved condemnation for their continued support of the exploitative and discriminatory political culture which remains pervasive in La Republique du Cameroun,” Dr Patrick Ayuk said.

Dr Patrick Ayuk furthered that “The only solution to this quagmire is for the Ambazonia Interim Government in alliance with other Southern Cameroons restoration groups to overturn the existing system which is rooted in marginalization and exploitation. The Ambazonia resistance will eventually give birth to a new nation and designed a system that will eliminate marginalization, national oppression and economic exploitation forever.”

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai