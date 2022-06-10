Exclusive: Yerima weighs in on Mamfe Hospital Disaster

Ambazonia Interim Government Statement on the Mamfe Hospital Disaster

Fellow Ambazonians,

Yesterday, 9 June 2022, the Mamfe District Hospital, Manyu County, was burned down by unidentified arsonists. This savagery and crime against humanity was deliberate and designed to terrorize and traumatize our population. The act is despicable, unacceptable, and ill-advised, and the Interim Government of Ambazonia condemns it in the strongest possible terms. The hearts of all Ambazonians go out to all the patients, and hospital workers caught up in this criminal enterprise. The Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia wishes a speedy recovery to all who sustained injuries during the attack.

Over the last three years, all over Ambazonia, criminal militias have been working with the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé to sabotage our resistance and quest for independence. The Interim Government of Ambazonia has therefore commissioned Ambazonia Intelligence Services and Ground Zero commanders operating in Manyu to investigate this shameful act in Mamfe. The Interim Government of Ambazonia shall liaise with the EU, AU, and the UN including major international organizations to bring the perpetrators of this shameful act to swift justice.

People of Ambazonia, our fight for freedom represent an unyielding rejection of delinquency in any form, shape or manifestation. This rejection is consistent with international law, which gives hope to colonized people struggling for their liberation. Hospitals, Churches and Schools must remain free from attacks at all times. History teaches us that many nations have won their liberation battles, and we shall overcome.

Fellow Ambazonians, we will continue to fight until self-determination is achieved. Be neither discouraged nor distracted despite the repeated doses of cranial activities in our midst. Our time shall come. French Cameroon is a nation that has no respect for human lives and international norms. But we must continue fighting for freedom and justice with respect for international standards.

We have many more years of struggle and suffering before us as the path we have chosen is full of danger, but it is a path worth taking. The cost of freedom is high, but we must pay the price, and we must pay that price with respect for our people. As a people, one path we shall never choose is the path of criminality. Our task is simple; we must win and live free or die in the process of freeing ourselves.

Thank you

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Federal Republic of Ambazonia