Every drop of Anglophone blood brings Biya’s family closer to destruction

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has said that the man heading the criminal French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé is only accelerating the demise of his own family by killing innocent Southern Cameroons women and children.

In a press briefing late on Friday, Vice President Dabney Yerima stated that every drop of Anglophone blood brings Biya, his wife and children closer to destruction.

Dabney Yerima wondered aloud why French Cameroonians have continued to remain silent and accepting the heinous crimes in Southern Cameroons where soldiers loyal to the 90-year-old Francophone dictator are Killing women and children and destroying hospitals.

Vice President Dabney Yerima also pointed out that Yaoundé is now suffering the economic consequences of the war in Southern Cameroons at the hands of Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces’

Yerima also emphasized the rising resentment towards the ruling CPDM crime syndicate and its leader Paul Biya.

By Chi Prudence Asong