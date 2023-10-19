“Genocides are on-going in Southern Cameroons”

Professor Carlson Anyangwe has slammed the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé for its continued war crimes in Southern Cameroons.

The renowned academic told Cameroon Intelligence Report that the international community continues to ignore the killings in Southern Cameroons and that no world power has suspended foreign relations with the criminal regime in Yaoundé.

Elsewhere in his conversation with CIR, he likened the Biya Francophone regime to “Nazis” due to their brutal aggression in Southern Cameroons.

Since the start of the Ambazonia crisis, Professor Carlson Anyangwe has voiced his support for the Ambazonia Interim Government and has been helping Vice President Dabney Yerima on strategy formulation and implementation.

Anyangwe has repeatedly said La Republique du Cameroun must cease its systematic attacks on Southern Cameroons civilians and has urged the US government and its European allies to condemn French Cameroun crimes in British Southern Cameroons.

By Chi Prudence Asong