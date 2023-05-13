Eto’o says Onana can play for the Indomitable Lions again

Cameroon Federation president Samuel Eto’o says he’ll never block Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana from a national team return.

Onana was banished from the World Cup squad after clashing with coach Rigobert Song.

Asked about his situation, Eto’o told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “They always ask me about this and put me in an awkward position. You know Onana from today or from last year, but in 2017 Onana was already among the five best goalkeepers in the world.

“Andre used to play for Ajax, but he often ended up on the bench: whoever accuses me of having problems with him today is the same one who said at the time that he didn’t deserve to play. For me, he’s the best goalkeeper in the world, but I’m the president of a federation, of millions of Cameroonian players. I’m not the type of manager who imposes something on his coach, I’ve never seen Moratti tell Mourinho who to play and who not to play.

“For me, it’s just a matter between the player and his coach. When the latter tells me he’s happy with Onana, he won’t have any problems. I have to be a solution for the coach, not the other way around.

“Andre wasn’t very convinced about coming to Inter, I advised him to say yes, that it was a step forward, and today I’m glad I did: he’s about to play a Champions League final, it’s not something that happens to all players. I’m happy for him and for all of Inter.”

Source: Tribal Football