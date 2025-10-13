Election rigging plot underway as South West ELECAM announces Biya as winner

A covert operation is in motion to declare the 92-year-old Biya as winner of the October 12 presidential election, Cameroon Intelligence Report investigative team has uncovered.

The diabolic harsh ploy and high-stakes battle are being implemented and waged by a consortium of CPDM crime syndicates with the support of a coalition of political powerbrokers, governors and traditional rulers, who are determined to guarantee Biya’s continued stay in power.

Some few hours ago, the South West governor’s office released a document claiming to be the official South West result in which Biya reportedly defeated his main challenger Issa Tchiroma Bakary.

But Cameroonians are watching. Democracy advocates, political commentators, and even ordinary citizens are beginning to push back. Will their voices be enough to stop this plot before it is too late?

Cat-calls have greeted the South West so-called results that were published in the French language with many wondering aloud why ELECAM officials in the South West who are all Anglophones should be releasing presidential election results in French.

As news of the South West region result spreads, reactions from Cameroonians have been swift and angry. From the streets of Garoua where Issa Tchiroma’s residence was cordoned off to online discussions, citizens are voicing their anger.

‘If they rig 2025, Cameroon will explode! We cannot keep watching them destroy our homeland’ an aide to Issa Tchiroma told Cameroon Intelligence Report

‘These CPDM criminals think we don’t know what they are doing, but we do. The political class wants us to believe that Cameroon is Biya and Biya is Cameroon! We must resist it’ a Douala based activist said.

‘They promised us that ELECAM will be independent, but what we are getting is an ELECAM that is run by the Minister of Territorial Administration. Cameroon is being hijacked!’ Rita Akana our Yaoundé city reporter observed.

‘Why are they afraid of releasing the election results after a process that went smoothly? If you say Biya has done well, you won’t need to manipulate ELECAM’ an Issa Tchiroma supporter was quoted as saying.

These voices represent the growing frustration among Cameroonians who feel betrayed by a political class that continuously undermines democracy and the rule of law.

The clock is ticking. Will Cameroonians let their votes be stolen before they are even counted?

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files