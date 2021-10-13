Dr Bernice Ndofor: The woman at the helm of Camfomedics

The Cameroon Forum for Medical and Paramedical Sciences, Camfomedics founded on May 7, 1994 in Tübingen by Cameroonian students of medicine, pharmacy and dentistry in the Federal Republic of Germany has a new leader-she is Dr. Bernice Ndofor.

The iron lady who regularly invokes her story when explaining her commitment to better health for all received the iMed Award 2019 for her professional handling of Camformedics Academy in Cameroon that was tasked to support health care facilities in rural and urban areas.

Dr. Bernice Ndofor has also received praise for her commitment to improving maternal and child health care, both during the tenures of Dr Ivo Azeh and Dr. Fonye Ki Nyui.

As many observers noted after she was elected on Saturday 2 October 2021, Dr Bernice Ndofor was able to secure the leadership position at Camformedics mainly thanks to the support of the all its members. On social media, people from all over Germany expressed their joy that a woman had become head of Camformedics for the first time.

Biography: Bernice N. NDOFOR – M. D, Specialist in Internist /Emergentologist

A graduate from Charité- Berlin, the renowned physician did her specialization in Carl-Thiem-Klinikum Cottbus, where she worked for eight years. She made a name for herself as the first black woman to head the Central Emergency (A.E) in Cottbus.

In 2016, she moved to Nordrhein-Westfalen and established her own private practice. Dr. Bernice Ndofor is an Ex Student of Queen of the Rosary High school Okoyong- Mamfe and CCAST- Bambili.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai in Essen, Germany