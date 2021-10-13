Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards make rapid advances amid clashes with government troops

Southern Cameroons fighters have made significant gains in the Northern Zone, seizing control over large swaths of territory from the Cameroon government army.

A spokesman for Vice President Dabney Yerima, at a presser on Monday in Berlin revealed details of the Southern Cameroons Self Defense operation dubbed ‘Operation Big Rubbergun” which came in the wake of a series of attacks by Francophone soldiers.

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government official said that the latest self defense operation in all the administrative units in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia was launched after the success of the previous operations to liberate the strategic border crossings in Bui and Manyu to Nigeria.

“We are currently implementing a plan that calls for attacks on the enemy from several sides” the Yerima spokesman who refused to be identified at the Potsdamer Platz venue in Berlin added .

“Every Francophone army soldier, CPDM agent, traitor can save his life and leave his position as our Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards advance, our Amba fighters will allow him to escape and leave even if he is carrying his personal weapon,” he added.

By Isong Asu in London with files