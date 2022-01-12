Douala: Robbers attack, stab 3 journalists covering Africa Cup of Nations

Three Algerian journalists covering the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon (AFCON) have been robbed and stabbed by unknown assailants.

The journalists, moving together as a team with other colleagues, were attacked on Sunday night when they were leaving their hotel in Douala.

Items carted away included a bag containing money, a phone, and a computer.

According to an Algeria news outlet, one of the three journalists that sustained stab wound is a special envoy of Algeria Press Service (APS).

“CAF is aware of an alleged incident involving three Algerian journalists in Douala, Cameroon on Sunday night, 09 January 2022.

“CAF is liaising with local government authorities to understand the details of the incident as this is now a police investigation.

“We are also reaching out to the three journalists and wish them speedy recovery. For now, we will await a detailed report of what transpired.

“The safety of each and every individual attending the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is a priority for CAF and also our partners, the Cameroon government,” the medium stated.

Source: Sahara Reporters